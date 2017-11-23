Irish Golf Expo Announce Dates and Exciting New Venue For 2018

Now in its 4th year, the 2018 Irish Golf Expo is to take place on 3rd and 4th March 2018 and will be hosted in Belfast’s newest large scale exhibition centre, the Titanic Exhibition Centre. The announcement of the new venue coupled with the growing popularity of the event is exciting news for the Irish golf industry.

The event has went from strength to strength since its inception in 2014 and is now one of the most eagerly awaited events in the Irish golfing calendar, with attendees having the opportunity to test the latest equipment and accessories, take part in free lessons from PGA professionals and interact with the wide range of golf related businesses who exhibit at the event.

The announcement comes on the back of a successful 2017 event in Dublin with highlights including an appearance and Q and A by local golfing hero, Shane Lowry and one lucky golfer winning the ultimate fourball prize worth over €10,000 including an golfing trip to Andalusia, Spain.

The 2018 edition of the Irish Golf Expo will see two major changes including the introduction of a large scale Family Fun Day experience for all event attendees. The strategy has been implemented to benefit exhibitors and event partners by increasing footfall and attendee time spent at the event. For the first time the event organisers will also be issuing thousands of complimentary tickets through social media and via their network of partners in the golf industry, ensuring huge crowds and moving the expo towards its goal of being the largest golf show in Europe.

Paul Shaw, Irish Golf Expo comments, “The entire team are very excited about bringing the Irish Golf Expo back to Belfast, where the event was first held in 2014. Belfast’s Titanic Quarter is the perfect location for an exhibition, with excellent accessibility and with the visitor centre recently being awarded the No 1 tourist attraction in the world, we look forward to welcoming exhibitors and attendees from across Ireland and further afield.

“The strap line for the 2018 event is #GolfForAll with plans already underway to open the event up to the non-golfing demographic and those who may be interested in getting involved in golf by a providing truly inclusive golfing experience, with lots of interactive activities to get involved in.”

2018 Irish Golf Expo www.irishgolfexpo.com

Irish Golf EXpo

golfing hero, Shane Lowry