International Support Secures Congress & ITC Success

This week’s 2017 PGAs of Europe Annual Congress and International Team Championship (ITC) will be receiving record levels of support from across the Association’s Partners.

The flagship week is hosted by IAGTO’s ‘European Golf Resort of the Year 2017’, Costa Navarino, in the Messinia region of Greece and will see representatives from across the PGAs of Europe Member Countries join together alongside ITC PGA Professional competitors.

The week’s continued success could not be achieved without the support of all of the Association’s Partners, and in particular, those that directly support the Annual Congress and ITC.

Much of the development of golf in Greece can be attributed to the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards ‘Best Regional Airline in Europe’, Aegean Airlines, who are the Official Airline Partner of the Annual Congress & ITC.

The Star Alliance Member airline have continued to promote the benefits of golf across the Aegean region for both tourism and the wellbeing of its people in general, creating the hugely popular Aegean Airlines Pro-Am, supporting the local PGA of Greece, and encouraging golf travel with free of charge carriage of golf bags and equipment.

The time has come to host in Greece and in the splendid golf resort of Costa Navarino, the Annual Congress and the ITC of the PGAs of Europe,” said Chairman of Aegean Airlines, Mr. Theodore Vassilakis. “Since 2010, the role of Aegean Airlines has been to bring together our two strategic and significant partners in the golf market in the shape of Costa Navarino and the PGAs of Europe, and we are so proud that we have contributed with our means.”

Mobility throughout the week for delegates and competitors will be provided by Corporate Partner and Official Vehicle, BMW.

The German automobile manufacturer recently extended their Corporate Partnership with the PGAs of Europe that includes their supporting of the Congress and ITC week with transfer services to and from the venue and test drives in top of the range BMW models such as the innovative, all-electric BMW i3 and the future of the sports vehicle, the BMW i8.

The Ryder Cup European Development Trust have continued to support the Annual Congress since 2003, aiding the facilitation of the week and ensuring the Association’s Member Countries can share knowledge, resources, and experience within the network.

The week culminates with the Annual Gala Awards that see key individuals, organisations and PGA Professionals recognised for their achievements and efforts in golf, and will once again be supported by Swiss watch brand, Rolex.

The Awards will also be assisted by Supporting Partners, Marendry apperitivo, who will facilitate the pre-dinner cocktail reception, whilst The Botanist, The Blue Beetle, Bulldog, and G’Vine gins, together with Fever-Tree Premium Natural Mixers, will support the Welcome Reception that gets the week’s events underway in style.

