Ian Peek to speak at the 2018 PGA Members’ International Conference

Highly respected international performance coach Ian Peek has been confirmed as the first speaker for the 2018 PGA Members’ International Conference in Thailand.

The conference, which will once again be staged at the world-renowned Laguna Phuket resort (pictured above) from November 11-14, brings together PGA Members and delegates from across the world.

Peek has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game of golf having played full-time on the Asian, South American and European Challenge Tours before founding the Impact Golf Academy in Germany.

The 49-year-old has worked with numerous golf federations around the world as a consultant for the R&A and he is also a qualified PGA tournament referee.

Peek, who was made an Advanced Fellow of The PGA in 2009, has presented his coaching philosophies as a conference speaker all across Europe and further afield.

He will be presenting a framework for ‘optimising performance’ in Thailand, looking at how delegates can improve their performance by examining their own current models. Peek has already helped a number of coaches and business executives optimise their performance through this framework.

Peek said: “With the growth of the economy and golf over the last 20 years in Asia, I am really looking forward to returning to Thailand for the first time since 1994.

“I’m excited about presenting on both the business and coaching spheres at the second PGA Members’ International Conference.

“I cannot wait to get the inside scoop on golf in Asia from my PGA colleagues at the conference. I look forward to seeing you all in Phuket.”

This year’s conference aims to grow on the success of the inaugural event in 2017.

Tristan Crew, PGA Executive Director – Member Services, commented: “We are delighted that Ian will be joining us and sharing his wealth of cutting edge knowledge to delegates at the 2018 PGA Members’ International Conference in Phuket, Thailand.

“Ian is a brilliant presenter and has delivered a number of engaging and well-received seminars and workshops for The PGA.

“It is fantastic that we are able to bring Ian’s knowledge to Asia and make it more accessible to our Members there.”

For more information about the 2018 Conference click here. To book your place at the second PGA Members’ International Conference click here.