Highest rated Golf Inc. Summit to date

The Golf Inc. Summit at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Oconee, Georgia last month was Golf Inc.’s highest-rated event to date. The magazine surveyed the 330 attendees in October, three weeks after the Sept. 25-27th event.

Overall, 97% of attendees rated the Summit as ‘good’, ‘very good’ or ‘exceptional,’ with 70% rating it as ‘very good’ or ‘exceptional.’ That was up from 61% the prior year who rated it ‘very good’ or ‘exceptional.’

The Summit featured 26 educational sessions, including a CEO keynote with Dana Garmany, CEO of Troon, Peter Hill, CEO of Billy Casper Golf and Steve Skinner, CEO of KemperSports. The third day keynote with Roger Berkowitz, CEO of Legal Seafoods and Larry Gulko, was the highest-rated session of the Summit.

Educational sessions saw the biggest improvement, with 96% of attendees rating them as ‘good’, ‘very good’ or ‘exceptional,’ up from 86%. (77% rated the educational sessions as ‘very good’ or ‘exceptional,’ up from 48% the prior year).

Numbers were also up for individual sessions, based on evaluation forms completed onsite. Sessions averaged 4.57 out of 5. Only 5 of the 26 sessions scored below a 4.4, with the lowest at 4.2.

“We are thrilled that attendees found all 26 educational sessions to be of high quality,” said Jack Crittenden, Editor in Chief of Golf Inc. and the primary education planner for the Summit. “Attendees also agreed that our speakers represented the leaders in golf.”

97% of attendees agreed that speakers represented the industry’s leading operators, developers and experts, up from 89% the prior year.

The Summit also saw improved scores for the golf outing, networking luncheon, awards banquet and host hotel. Most attendees listed networking as the best part of the Summit, and the 92 percent said the Summit should return to the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds.

