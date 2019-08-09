Golf Industry Gathers in Vegas for PGA Fashion & Demo Experience

The 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience takes place in Las Vegas next week (August 13-14), with thousands of golf industry professionals expected to fill the exhibition halls to preview the latest golf apparel and accessory collections; test the latest equipment and golf technology; learn from industry experts; and network with colleagues.

The two-day show features a wide range of golf and lifestyle brands and a comprehensive education conference at the Venetian Resort. Additionally, a new Technology Forum presents technology innovations and best practices to grow customer engagement, build facility revenue and enhance teaching methods, offered at no additional cost to attendees on the Show Floor.

Among the headlines apparel brands showcasing their newest collections include Callaway Golf, Chervo, Original Penguin and Under Armour.

Two of the event’s most popular evening programmes have been refreshed by moving the Fashion Show to the new venue of TAO Nightclub on August 13, and staging the PGA Demo Experience on a new night, August 14, at Topgolf Las Vegas.

“The 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience offers an exciting lineup of events each day and night in Las Vegas,” said PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions Event Vice President Marc Simon. “The new Technology Forum, new Fashion Show venue of TAO Nightclub, and new timing for the Education Conference and Demo Experience, add to the excitement of discovering hundreds of new products and services, while connecting with peers over an efficient, and fun, two-day schedule.”

Advance online registration is open up until August 12 at www.PGALasVegas.com Onsite registration is available in the concourse of the Palazzo Ballroom (Level 5) of the Venetian. To view the full exhibitor directory, visit www.PGALasVegas2019.com/exhibitors