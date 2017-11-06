Golf Business International Joins Partners at GCMA Conference  

Representatives from Golf Business International will attend the biennial Golf Club Managers Association Conference next week, alongside its three corporate partners: Huxley Golf, Textron Golf and Rain Bird.

The Conference, which brings together golf club managers and industry professionals from across the UK and Europe, takes place at Mercedes-Benz World, in Weybridge, Surrey from November 12-14, and provides an opportunity for the four partners to showcase together for the first time.

Golf Business International chairman Howard Swan said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Golf Business International and its three corporate partners to put on a combined show for the industry.

“Since the last conference, in 2015, a lot has happened to our organisation. We’ve launched a corporate partner programme, which has seen Huxley Golf, Textron Golf and Rain Bird join up with us, and we’ve rebranded from the original Golf Consultants Association. Additionally, the membership is much larger and offers a wider selection of skill-sets, so there is much to discuss with people.

“And that’s on top of the corporate partners – who are all leaders in their fields – showcasing their own products. We hope the stand will be a very busy one throughout the event.”

Rain Bird’s golf sales specialist, Alastair Higgs, will lead one of the breakout sessions on Tuesday, November 14. His presentation on ‘Sustainability: The intelligent use of water’ will explain how efficient irrigation results in significant cost savings for clubs and an enhanced playing experience for golfers.

Huxley Golf, an official supplier to the PGA, the National Golf Centre at Woodhall Spa, and the golf unions of both Wales and Scotland, will be showcasing its market-leading all-weather golf surfaces – including course and practice tees, pathways and greens – while company representatives will be on hand to talk through the products’ unique benefits.

Karen Proctor, director global marketing for Textron Golf, said: “We are delighted to be attending the Golf Club Managers Association conference along with Huxley Golf and Rain Bird. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the Jacobsen range of golf course maintenance equipment, and to support Golf Business International and its members. We are looking forward to a good turnout, and hope to build upon the success of this event moving forwards.”

Golf Business International, formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

www.golfbusinessinternational.com