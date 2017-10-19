GKB at SALTEX 2017

GKB Machines return to SALTEX with their range of high quality turf machinery for natural, synthetic and hybrid turf. The range comprises specialist machines for the laying, maintenance and redevelopment of sports pitches and golf courses, from brushing and cleaning artificial turf to tackling surface drainage and aeration, infill removal and sand spreading. Introduced at the show are the new Combiseeder, for accurate seed application at a rate of over 1500 holes per m², and the new Renovator, a robust and reliable synthetic turf maintenance machine with five rotating brushes. GKB’s Quick-Brush is designed to brush in the infill after Renovator operation.

On display alongside the new machines, the well-known Combinator combines frase mowing and verticutting grass areas, typically sports turf, while removing and loading the complete upper layer of unwanted turf. All irregularities are removed from uneven surfaces and cut material loaded by conveyor belt to a trailer on the move.

Scarifying is the route to chemical-free weed management and the prevention of spreading thatch and moss. The latest GKB Vstrong improves on already proven technology to offer the professional a robust and reliable scarifying machine that swiftly deals with the problem with the minimum waste flow.

Keeping your sports pitch or golf course in prime condition is a tough challenge throughout the entire year. There are multiple reasons for sand filling on the sports pitch or golf course, during both construction and maintenance. In either case, you want to be able to accurately apply the sand and in varying quantities, depending on the operation. The GKB Sandspreader is the machine that enables you to distribute a great variety of materials, in the appropriate quantities. Featured at the show is the GKB SP100 Sandspreader version for assembling on a turftruck such as the ProGator, Truckster or Workman.

Quick Clean is a threepoint CAT I/II PTO operated machine for quick and thorough cleaning of artificial turf, sweeping up leaves, branches and dirt in a single pass. It uses a depth adaptable brush and shaking screen system to deposit dirt into a waste bin.

Introduced at last year’s SALTEX the Rotobrush RB120 is designed to rejuvenate and maintain sports field artificial turf and help keep it in top condition. Dirt collecting between the fibres encourages algae growth and reduces drainage, causing deterioration. The Rotobrush offers a quick and easy method of removing dirt in a single pass, with a closed deck to prevent loss of collected infill material, to bring a heavily compacted surface back to life.

GKB Machines are on Saltex Stand no. H180. www.gkbmachines.com

SALTEX www.iogsaltex.com