GCBAA and ASGCA to be Golf Industry Show presenting partners

Longtime Golf Industry Show partners, Golf Course Builders Association of America (GCBAA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA), have both increased their commitment to the event and have been named presenting partners.

The GIS, produced annually by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), offers a dynamic, progressive week of unparalleled networking opportunities and hands-on access to golf course and facility management solutions for golf industry professionals.

The GIS kicks off each year with the GCSAA Golf Championships, followed by four days of innovative education and the golf course management industry’s largest trade show.

As presenting partners, GCBAA’s and ASGCA’s engagement in GIS will align more closely with the overall event offerings for golf course management professionals including superintendents, architects, builders, course owners, equipment managers and more. This will include enhanced education and joint opportunities available to all attendees that will further the close links between the design, construction and management of golf courses.

“The Golf Industry Show is always evolving, and we are looking forward to the additional opportunities for all attendees that will come with the increased involvement of GCSBAA and ASGCA,” GCSAA CEO Rhett Evans said. “Although they have both always been an important part of the GIS family, we are excited to work with them as presenting partners.”

In addition to GCSAA, GCBAA and ASGCA, the Golf Industry Show also includes participating partners National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), National Golf Foundation (NGF) and United States Golf Association (USGA).

The next GIS will take place Jan. 25-30, 2020, in Orlando. Upcoming shows include Las Vegas in 2021 and San Diego in 2022.

To learn more about the Golf Industry Show, visit www.golfindustryshow.com