Elite Line-Up for 12th Asian Club Managers’ Conference

Industry heavyweights Rudy Anderson, Steven Thielke, Andy Johnston and Dr Larry Ross will headline a high-profile list of speakers at the 12th Asian Club Managers’ Conference (ACMC).

Organised by the Club Managers’ Association of Singapore (CMAS) in collaboration with the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF), the three-day gathering (August 26-28) will focus on the topic of 10x Your Club in the Age of Disruption.

Dinesh Singh, Vice-President of the CMAS and Chairman of the 12th ACMC, said more than 200 delegates from around the region are expected to attend the event at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House.

Singh said: “To keep up with today’s rapidly changing times, we need to be innovative in our approach to memberships, F&B and club programmes incorporating developments in areas like technology and sustainability.

“Part of the innovative thinking is how to engage other demographics like the millennial and incorporating all genders. In line with the conference theme, we have incredible keynote speakers such as Rudy Anderson, Steven Thielke, Andy Johnston and Larry Ross. Combining their successes in spearheading their respective clubs, these speakers will be great additions to our exciting conference programme line up.

“There will also be many opportunities for networking throughout the conference. Our social programmes are set up in a way so that the delegates will have plenty of time to connect and converse. Set up in the city of possibilities, our programmes will be engaging, educational and memorable.”

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Federation is delighted to be the Official Partner, supporting the CMAS for the event. We are also pleased that three of our Board members – Rudy, Andy and Steven – are among the distinguished list of speakers.

“As an Association Partner of the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA), we have the license to execute the BMI education programme for the Asia Pacific region in partnership with existing CMAA partners in China, Hong Kong, Macau and New Zealand.

“We work closely with the CMAS in Singapore to roll out CMAA education and to date we have intake from the Singapore Island Country Club, NUSS, Temasek Polytechnic, Orchid Country Club, Raffles Country Club and SAFRA.”

Anderson, President of Pacific Links International, will tee-off proceedings with a keynote address entitled: The Evolution of the Club Industry in Asia.

Following morning refreshments, Johnston, General Manager and Director of Agronomy at Sentosa Golf Club, will make a presentation on Organising World Class Events.

There will then be a panel session on Unlocking Your Club’s Full Potential which will feature Dr Ross, Professor at Florida Southern College, and will be moderated by Spencer Robinson, the AGIF’s Chief Communications Officer.

Ross will again take to the podium in the afternoon to discuss Maximising F&B Revenue.

The next morning (August 28), centre stage will belong to Thielke, Chief Executive Officer at TPC Kuala Lumpur. His topic is: Engaging Millenials to 10x Your Club.

Lynge will then conduct the wrap-up session which will be followed by a tour of facilities at three prominent Singapore clubs.

Dr Ross will be staying on in Singapore to deliver the CMAA’s F&B programme (August 28-September 1).

AGIF members and BMI F&B registrants are eligible to receive a special attendance rate Asian Club Managers’ Conference. For further details, please visit https://cmas.eventsair.com/QuickEventWebsitePortal/12th-asian-club-managers-conference/event

