Educational Programme for PGA Fashion & Demo Experience in Las Vegas

A full schedule of educational programming has been announced for the 2017 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience in Las Vegas, Aug. 14–16. Industry experts will present topics ranging from instruction best practices and employment growth initiatives to retail success and business solutions. Detailed descriptions of education sessions, instructor biographies and online registration are now available at PGALasVegas2017.com/Education Attendees can save up to 30% during early registration, which runs through July 15.

The 2017 Education Conference features daily keynote sessions, certification programs and more than 20 classroom seminars. Educational programming will focus on the areas of instruction, leadership, golf fitness, retail and marketing. PGA Professionals are able to earn more than 20 MSR credits, through participation in PGA Education and PGA Fashion & Demo Experience programs.

“Professional development opportunities are an important aspect of our industry gathering at the PGA Fashion & Demo Experience,” said PGA of America Senior Director of Education and Organizational Development Dawes Marlatt, PGA. “Conference speakers represent the best in our industry, and the topics are timely to help PGA Professionals address growth opportunities and learn new, practical business solutions.”

Registration — Online, Early Savings & Single Sessions

Registration for the educational offerings at the PGA Fashion & Demo Experience is now available at PGALasVegas2017.com/Education. Single-session, single-day and full-conference pricing options are available, with up to 30% early savings through July 15, 2017. Session attendance capacity is limited, and registration is on a space-available basis.

The PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, Aug. 14–16, 2017, in Las Vegas, is an annual merchandise sourcing, product testing, industry networking and professional education event, exclusively for golf industry professionals. Event details and registration are available at PGALasVegas.com

