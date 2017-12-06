CMAE Impress with top European Club Management Conference

The Club Managers Association of Europe are delighted at the success of their recent European Club Management Conference in Marbella.

The conference took place at the beautiful H10 Andalucia Plaza in Marbella, Spain from the 26-28 November and attracted over 100 delegates from 22 different countries who got to share 12 excellent sessions, all a part of the 10 Core Competences that CMAE teach and preach.

Delegates enjoyed presentations from top leaders in the club management industry, Javier Reviriego of Real Club Valderamma, Marc Newey CCM, CCE of Roehampton Club and Paul Armitage of Le Golf National, all who shared their secrets to successful leadership.

Other speakers on the conference programme were Susan Stevenson, Trevor Coughlan, Bill McFarlan, Lodewijk Klootwijk, Darshan Singh and Kevin Fish CCM who all provided their observations on characteristics of a successful Manager and high performing team.

Rob Hill and Bennet DeLozier of Global Golf Advisors presented the findings of the CMAE 2017 European Club Benchmarking Survey.

CMAE keynote speaker, Manuel Pinero, the famous Spanish Ryder Cup player and European Tour player inspired delegates when interviewed by Javier Reviriego at Monday night’s gala dinner, which ended up raising over £1,000 for the European Club Education Foundation.

During the conference the CMAE also held their Annual General Meeting where outgoing President Marc Newey CCM, CCE handed over the baton to the new President David Roy CCM. Marc presented his legacy which includes an annual £1,000 young manager bursary for a manager under the age of 30 to attend and MDP 1 and received commendation for his contribution to the CMAE’s success over the past 6 years.

The conference was also an excellent opportunity to appreciate some of the recent successes of CMAE members and several certificates were awarded during the two days.

Debbie Pern (Deeside GC), Silvia Serrano (Real Club Valdermma) and Fernando Padron (Real Club Valderamma) who all gained their Certified Club Manager (CCM) certification earlier this year were presented with their certificates during Monday night’s gala dinner.

Picking up their Club Management Diploma (CMDip) award during the Annual General Meeting were Graham Stewart (Golf de LaLargue Sarl) and Helena Martins (Pestana Vila Sol), whilst James Burns (Milltown Golf Club), Ronan Smyth (Old Conna Golf Club) and Staffan Tuomolin (Golfsarfvik Oy) who had all had their Certified Club Manager (CCM) re-certified for a further five-year period were all presented with their certificates.

Delegates rounded off the conference with a visit to Europe’s top golf club Real Club Valderamma for lunch and 9 holes of golf on the famous championship course.

The CMAE are committed to bringing members another European Conference in 2018. More information will be available in due course. For more information about CMAE and their Management Development Programmes visit www.cmaeurope.org