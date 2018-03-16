CMAE Announce Date of the 2018 European Conference on Club Management

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) announces that the European Conference on Club Management will take place on 18th-20th November 2018.

The conference, which is now in its 10th year, will return to Spain’s sunny southern coast in Marbella for the second-year running having been successfully held there in 2017.

Last year’s conference was hailed a success with over 100 delegates in attendance representing 22 countries to enjoy presentations from top leaders in the club management industry and unparalleled networking opportunities, as well as having the exclusive chance to play 9 holes of Real Club Valderrama’s iconic championship course.

Torbjorn Johansson, CMAE’s Director of Education commented on the upcoming conference: “The warm climate and buzzing nightlife of nearby Puerto Banus provides a great backdrop for our conference and there was a considerable favour from our delegates to make a return to Marbella for our 2018 event.

Feedback from the delegates attending last year’s conference was tremendous and we are looking forward to building on that to make it even more spectacular this year!”

More information on the CMAE’s European Conference will be released over the coming months.

Top picture: CMAE Conference 2017

CMAE https://www.cmaeurope.org/