ASGCA and GCBAA become Presenting Partners of Golf Industry Show

The American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA) and Golf Course Builders Association of America (GCBAA) have become Presenting Partners of the Golf Industry Show (GIS). The ASGCA Board of Governors recently approved for ASGCA and its members a greater education and tradeshow exhibition presence, beginning with the 2020 GIS Jan. 25-30 in Orlando. Information on education sessions, registration, hotels and more will be available here in coming weeks.

The GIS, led annually by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), offers a week of networking opportunities and hands-on access to golf course and facility management solutions for golf industry professionals. It includes four days of innovative education and golf course management’s largest trade show.

“ASGCA has been a proud supporter of GIS for more than a decade,” ASGCA President Jan Bel Jan said. “This increased role provides greater opportunity for our members to both give and receive education and will allow attendees to learn more from golf course architects. The golf industry is growing in new ways, so education for golf course decision makers is a must. We are excited to help golf courses of all types be more successful.”

GIS attracts all aspects of the golf course industry, including architects, superintendents, builders, course owners, and equipment managers.

“The Golf Industry Show is always evolving, and we are looking forward to the additional opportunities for all attendees that will come with the increased involvement of ASGCA and its members,” GCSAA CEO Rhett Evans said. “We are excited to work with them as Presenting Partners.”

In addition to GCSAA and ASGCA, the Golf Industry Show also includes presenting partner GCBAA, and participating partners National Golf Course Owners Association, National Golf Foundation and United States Golf Association.

The next GIS will take place Jan. 25-30, 2020, in Orlando. Upcoming shows include Las Vegas in 2021 and San Diego in 2022.

GIS https://www.golfindustryshow.com/