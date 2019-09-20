APGS 2019 – Preparing Golf For The Digital Age

In past years the Asia Pacific Golf Summit has placed emphasis on the advent of the digital age with special focus on how it would affect and impact golf clubs in the Asia region. As the New Millennium has moved on, Smartphone Apps and different aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT) have begun manifesting itself on the day to day operations of the golf and club industry.

Against this backdrop, the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit has reached out to a leading expert to provide an insight on the digital age and to help unravel what its direct impact will be on the future of golf.

The expert is Michael Cole who is the Chief Technology Officer of the European Tour. In announcing his key appointment, the European Tour described Cole’s primary function as one designed to “deliver sustainable and future proofed services for the European Tour.”

Cole has over 25 years’ experience in technology, marketing and commercial partnerships, and is a highly accomplished senior technology director with a plethora of knowledge spanning international corporate sectors, the global sports industry and Government.

Commenting on Cole’s participation at APGS 2019, Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the owner and producer of the Summit said, “What Mr. Cole is doing at the European Tour will be of great value to all of us in the golf and club industry especially as it relates to how we strategize to effectively engage with the changes that the digital age is going to have on our respective businesses.”

Cole will be amongst 20 world-class speakers who will be speaking at APGS 2019 which will be staged at the multi-award winning DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram on November 4 – 6.

Delegate registration to the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit is now open at :

https://secure.golfconference.org/event/asia-pacific-golf-summit-2019

APGS www.golfconference.org

Asia Pacific Golf Group www.asiapacificgolfgroup.com