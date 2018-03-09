APGS 2018 Set To Roll Into Bangkok

The programming and promotions machinery for the 2018 Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS 2018) have been set in motion.

APGS 2018 promises to be bigger and better than its last successful staging in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang in 2017.

The event, the only one of its kind in Asia with an impressive 12-year record is set to raise the bar for 2018.

APGS 2018 will be staged at the brand new plush Hyatt Regency Hotel which is located smack in the middle of Bangkok City. The show dates are November 1 – 3, 2018.

Preparatory work is now in progress to line up a very impressive list of speakers and the announcement of the big names who will be coming to Bangkok will be made in the near future.

APGS 2018 will feature the following show components:

2018 Summit Session

Inaugural Asian Golf Tourism Symposium

2018 Asian Golf Awards

Commenting on the Inaugural Asian Golf Tourism Forum, Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the producer and owner of APGS 2018 said, “There is no denying that golf tourism in Asia is on the upward trend and we felt that there is an urgent need to get the club industry to hone up on the 101 of golf tourism.” Expect some top speakers to show up for this special half-day session that is specially being programmed for the club industry.

On the 2018 Asian Golf Awards, the Asia Pacific’s longest running and most prestigious recognition event for the golf industry, Sebastian said, “After nineteen years in existence, we are looking at making some major structural changes to the event – it is all designed to make it better and to take it up a couple of notches on the excellence benchmark.”

Asia Pacific Golf Summit http://www.golfconference.org