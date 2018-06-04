APGG Launces Asia Pacific Order Of Zenith

The Asia Pacific Order of Zenith is a spin-off from the long running Asian Golf Awards, the only pan-Asian recognition award programme for the golf industry that is now in its nineteenth year.

Given the long and impressive history of the Asian Golf Awards, it was generally felt that the time had come for the creation of a special award that would seek out and honour the absolute best amongst the best. A unique award designed to recognise distinguished golf clubs and permanently enshrine these clubs in a hallowed class all their own. Hence, the creation of the Asia Pacific Order Of Zenith.

Commenting on the special award, Mike Sebastian, chief executive officer of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the owner of the Asian Golf Awards said, “The time has come for us in the industry to establish a Hall of Fame for the best amongst our golf clubs – clubs that have strived to deliver the best all round experience for golfers.” Asia needs to develop a benchmark to measure excellence and the best way to do this is to create a peer group of clubs renowned for their commitment to excellence to serve the yardstick for others.

To kick-off the programme, a total of twelve golf clubs have been carefully selected to be the initial inductees and all the organisations have been successful in past Asian Golf Awards polls.

The first batch of golf clubs to be honoured with this very distinguished award include the following:

Sentosa Golf Club – Singapore

Ria Bintan Golf Club – Indonesia

TPC Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia

Banyan Golf Club – Thailand

DLF Golf & Country Club – India

Black Mountain Golf Club – Thailand

Mission Hills Golf Club, Haikou (Blackstone Course) – China

Thai Country Club – Thailand

BRG Kings’ Island Golf Resort – Vietnam

Sky 72 Golf & Resort – South Korea

Anvaya Cove & Sports Club, Philippines

Hirono Golf Club, Japan

Each of the premier clubs on the award list has distinguished and excelled itself in terms of operating a golf club noted for the quality of its golf course, its club house facilities and services and its commitment to deliver a quality golfing experience to both members and guests alike.

Read more in the June edition of ASIAN GOLF

The official induction of the select group of golf clubs will take place during the 2018 Asian Golf Awards Gala Banquet that will be staged in Bangkok, Thailand on November 3 at the brand-new Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. The award ceremony will be part of the 2018 Asia Pacific Golf Summit which will be staged from November 1 – 3.

Pictured above: Mike Sebastian

APGS 2018 www.asiapacificgolfgroup.com