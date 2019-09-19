Wizard-themed crazy putting course set to open in Edinburgh

Fans of crazy golf will have two new putting courses to tackle when the Wizard Golf and Scrappy Doo layouts open at Scrapyard Golf in Edinburgh next month.

Part of a new experience launching on Blair Street next month from the makers of the Department of Magic escape room, the Wizard Golf course has a magical theme to its design, where the dark arts of putting need to be mastered around a range of hazards, including a Troll Cave, dragons and a Pinball Wizard machine.

The other course, Scrappy Doo, has a scrapyard theme to it, with players required to negotiate their ball around a range of ‘halfpipes, heavy machinery and hazardous materials’, according to organiser Ian Campbell.

He said: “This is more than just crazy golf. We wanted to create a truly immersive experience. We wanted to pack as much fun into our two courses as we could. It’s an amazing experience, that will appeal to everyone looking for something a little bit different.”

The venue has bar and restaurant on site for 19th hole refreshments.

Both courses come under the name Scrapheap Golf, and they’re opening on October 6. On Fridays and at weekends it costs £10 to play both courses or £7.50 to play one. Advanced booking is available now at Scrapheapgolf.com.