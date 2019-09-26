Trump submits £150m property development plans for Aberdeenshire estate

The Trump Organisation has submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council to invest over £150m in the expansion of its property holdings on its 1,500-acre estate located to the north of Aberdeen.

Trump plans to build 500 residential homes, 50 cottages, and a sports centre, alongside other resort-related leisure facilities, next to the site of the existing Trump International Links in Balmedie.

This next tranche of investment forms part of the £750 million multi-phased development at the Aberdeen site and builds on the £100m invested during phase one, which included the 18-hole course at Trump International Links, driving range and practice facilities, permanent clubhouse and the MacLeod House & Lodge. Plans to build another 18-hole course, the Macleod, were approved on Tuesday (Sept 24).

Speaking from Trump headquarters in New York, Eric Trump, who now leads The Trump Organisation with his brother, Don Jr, said: “We own a truly phenomenal property along the coast of North East Scotland, and remain fully committed to our long-term vision for the site. The timing is now right for us to release the next phase of investment and the significant economic benefits this brings. Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year.”

Branded ‘The Trump Estate’, the new residential community will offer a range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom cottages, townhouses and mansions, with prices ranging from £295,000 to several million.

Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International in Aberdeen said: “Today’s decision is fantastic news for the business and the wider region. We are extremely pleased with the strong vote of approval from Aberdeenshire Council, which will allow us to proceed with our plans for the second phase of development. This news comes just two days after the approval of our second golf course, enabling us to build on the success of our internationally-acclaimed championship links and further strengthens our position as a world-leading golf destination. It was clear from today’s debate that Aberdeenshire Council recognises the importance of Trump International and the significant investment these new plans represents for the North East economy.”

It has been estimated that the building phase will support nearly 2,000 jobs across the region, and create 300 permanent jobs in the longer term. Colin Clark, Member of Parliament for Gordon, said: “This level of investment is very good news for the local economy and demonstrates what a great region Aberdeenshire is for international investors.”

According to published accounts, Trump International Golf Links lost nearly £1.2m in 2016, forcing Trump to increase his interest-free loans to the resort to nearly £41m.