The Duke Invests in E-Z-GO ELiTE™

The Duke Golf Club, an exclusive members-only club located in Nistelrode, Holland, has invested in 15 E-Z-GO RXV ELiTE golf cars with Textron Fleet Management GPS (TFM GPS). Local dealer Van der Pols made the delivery.

Marcel Arts has been the general manager at the club for 13 years, after starting his career as a chef at the golf club 25 years ago. Commenting on the purchase of the new golf cars, he said: “Our clientele is mainly business people. We pride ourselves on creating a special, exclusive atmosphere, and part of that is to have the latest technology and the best products available on the market. We only have 18-holes here, but we make sure that the standard is first class.

“We chose the E-Z-GO ELiTE golf cars with TFM GPS because they allow us to offer premium services such as ordering food around the course, which is delivered by one of our three butlers. Players can also fill in scorecards and see maps of the course with all the information they could possibly need. We are now able to protect the course by geo-fencing areas where we do not want the golf cars to go. This obviously saves us time and money in repairs, and keeps the greenkeeping team happy!

“The ELiTE technology is fantastic. We no longer have to maintain the batteries; they last so much longer, and the drive is much smoother and more comfortable than before. Of course, the lithium power batteries are much more efficient which also saves us money, but most importantly, our members are extremely pleased with the new golf cars.”

E-Z-GO has teamed up with Samsung to offer SDI lithium technology on the new ELiTE golf cars. The vehicles come with a five-year, unlimited-amp hour warranty and charge in half the time of leading lead acid competitors, offering unrivalled cost-saving efficiency.

Andre Andrade, Director of International Golf Sales for Textron Golf, said: “We are pleased that The Duke has reaped the benefits of the new ELiTE lithium technology, and the advantages of the innovative TFM GPS. This is an exciting time for E-Z-GO, and Textron Golf more broadly; we are developing market leading products that are proving themselves to be the future of golf. We thank The Duke for their custom, and we will continue to strive to develop innovative, sustainable products to bring to market.”

The Duke is a business club with a golf course and currently has 700 members, comprised of 150 corporate companies. Holland’s first and only five-star+ hotel on a golf course is currently being built on-site; it will open in September 2017 and will offer a choice of 20 suites to guests.

The Duke Golf Club Nistelrode http://thedukegolf.nl

E-Z-GO www.ezgo.com