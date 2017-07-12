Stepnell Tees Off on £6.6m Cotswolds Golf Club Redevelopment

Construction is under way by contractor Stepnell on a £6.6 million redevelopment programme at Feldon Valley Golf Club at Lower Brailes, near Shipston-on-Stour.

Nestled in the picturesque Oxfordshire countryside, the 18-hole course is situated in the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The project, designed by Design Engine Architects, involves the extension and remodelling of the existing club house, and the construction of a small, 13-bedroom hotel as well as four woodland lodges.

The transformation of the clubhouse building includes the redesign of the interior layout and the creation of enhanced external terraces overlooking the course, allowing members and guests to fully enjoy the course’s stunning location.

The new two-storey hotel and single-storey lodges – linked by an elevated boarded walkway – are sensitively sited in an idyllic woodland setting and will provide rooms for up to 60 guests, allowing the club to provide overnight accommodation and attract a greater number of visitors. The new facilities are set for completion in summer 2018.

High-quality, naturally weathering materials are being used for the new buildings to ensure that the development is fully in keeping with the attractive countryside setting in the AONB. The programme of work also includes increased car parking.

Robert Clive, operations director for 360 Golf Ltd, says: “These are very exciting times for Feldon Valley. The changes are designed to give the business long-term sustainability; they are extensive and ambitious and will also result in the workforce doubling in size.

“It was vital to us that the construction was carried out professionally and sensitively as the golf business will remain open throughout the contract period. Stepnell were very impressive at the tender stage and two months into the build have been professional, efficient and good neighbours!”

Stepnell construction director Bill Haynes says: “This major redevelopment is set to transform the facilities available at the Feldon Valley Golf Club, making the most of its amazing location, enhancing the clubhouse and creating contemporary, architecturally interesting, state-of-the-art accommodation for members and visitors.

“Our team are delighted to be bringing their construction expertise to this high-quality project, the culmination of an exciting upgrading programme by the club which is already significantly boosting its membership and visitor numbers.” The club will remain fully open during the building programme. Stepnell has extensive experience of working in ‘live’ settings and will ensure the least possible disruption to the operation of the club as the construction work goes ahead.

