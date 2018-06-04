Oxford Golf Club Celebrates Diversity with Special Pride Themed Flags

Oxford Golf Club has backed this year’s Oxford Pride Festival by placing a rainbow themed flag in every hole on its course.

All 18 holes on the historic course now proudly display the dazzling Pride flag to celebrate the diversity of the Oxfordshire community. The Oxford Pride theme this year is ‘True Colours’ and aims to raise awareness and inclusivity of all LGBT+ people.

Oxford Golf Club have selected Oxford Pride as one of its community and charity partners and unveiled the eye-catching flags this week to celebrate the partnership. Oxford Golf Club has also provided a prize for Oxford Pride’s annual raffle and will have a presence at the festival.

Stephen Nicholson, Oxford Golf Club General Manager, said: “The flags look fantastic and everyone is talking about them. The response has been so positive that we’ll probably keep them up beyond the festival. We are proud to back Oxford Pride as one of our new community partners.

“We’re working hard to ensure Oxford Golf Club is an active part of the Oxfordshire community and we’re pleased to have partnered with an important and inspiring organisation that is so active across the county.”

Oxford Pride 2018 takes place between 25 May and 3 June. Pride Day with the Parade will be held on 2 June. The Pride Festival will highlight 10 days of activities providing information, education and entertainment at numerous locations.

Oxford Pride Chair, Paul McGinn, said: “Oxford Golf Club’s support has been simply fantastic and it’s quite humbling. The partnership is enabling us to reach even more people across Oxfordshire and help us encourage people to have the confidence to be who they want to be and live their True Colours. Oxford Golf Club has such an inspiring sense of community and we’re grateful for their support; the flags look amazing.”

Oxford Golf Club is the oldest course in Oxfordshire and features a Harry Colt designed 18-hole course, putting green, practice area and coaching school for adults and juniors.

Pictured: Celebrating Oxford Pride with Rainbow Flags on the green at Oxford Golf Club are Stephen Nicholson (OGC Manager), Mick Gorman (club member), Mick Butler (club member), Les Robinson (ex Oxford United footballer currently in testimonial year), Liam Robinson (European Challenge Tour Golfer) (photo credit: mazzimage.com)

Oxford Golf Club https://www.oxfordgolfclub.net/