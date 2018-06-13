OB Sports Retained To Manage Dumbarnie Golf Links In Scotland

OB Sports Golf Management has been retained by the Board of Directors to manage Dumbarnie Golf Links, a five-star true links golf course on the eastern coastline of central Scotland. Currently in the beginning stages of the construction phase, OB Sports will oversee the development, grow-in and operations of Dumbarnie Golf Links.

“This is a passion project that is very personal to me, as words alone can’t begin to describe my joy in seeing Dumbarnie Golf Links come to life,” said Orrin Vincent, Founder of OB Sports. “It’s a bucket list destination that we envision to become the latest in the line of first-class links golf courses, including the nearby Old Course at St. Andrews and Kingsbarns.”

“Dumbarnie Golf Links is like a dream come true for a golf course architect like myself,” said renowned architect Clive Clark, whose firm was tasked with designing the golf course. “It’s not every day you get to work with a mile and a half of pristine, ocean-front land that will form one of the best golf courses in the world. It is an exciting project to say the least.”

Located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth in a secluded corner of the East Neuk of Fife, Dumbarnie Golf Links will feature panoramic views across the Forth Estuary. In addition to the mile and a half of beach and sea frontage, the natural topography will allow for the golf course to have water views from most of the eighteen holes. The clubhouse will be situated 100 feet above sea level with a spectacular panoramic view across the course and the Bay. And since the entire site is sand-based, Dumbarnie Golf Links will be categorized as the 247th authentic links golf course in the world.

“Everything associated with Dumbarnie Golf Links is first class, from the ownership group down to the parcel of land on which it will be built,” said Luke Beardmore, Senior Vice President of Agronomy and Construction at OB Sports. “This is a facility that will be talked about around the world for a very long time. The future is very bright and we can’t wait to see the many successes in store.”

Construction of the golf course began in May 2018, with the goal of getting it seeded by the end of 2018. The grand opening of Dumbarnie Golf Links is tentatively scheduled for the Spring of 2020.

pictured top: Dumbarnie Golf Links artists impression

OB Sports Golf Management http://www.obsports.com/

Clive Clark Design http://www.cliveclarkdesign.com