Newport gets fully integrated with Open Solutions

Newport Golf Club has recently installed the EPoS system from Open Solutions, and now runs a fully integrated package of website, administrative and accounting software.

One of the top inland courses in Wales, Newport – www.newportgolfclub.org.uk – already used Croft’s accounting system and a website designed and hosted by Golfworking.

Croft recommended Open Solutions to the club’s treasurer as the ideal way to integrate the club’s accounting software with its Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) system and other major applications. Following that, club manager Ray Chilten approached Open Solutions at the GCMA National Conference last November.

Chilten explains: “We were running different software applications: one package that combined our membership and subscriptions, handicaps and competitions, and EPoS, then another for our club website, another for our accounts and so on. This meant we were operating three different databases. We knew we needed one membership database to drive all the administrative and till applications, and that the solution was to install a fully integrated package of software.

He continues: “Open Solutions confirmed they could set us up with a package that answered all our requirements, and we now run their EPoS system, HandicapMaster for handicapping and competitions, Croft for membership, subscriptions and accounting, and our Golfworking website as one fully integrated package. More importantly, it all uses one membership database, avoiding any duplication errors.”

Besides managing Newport Golf Club Chilten is also the 2018 Captain of GCMA Wales. He added: “Along with the technical solution, the level of support available to the club was very important. When you change software, you always go through a steep learning curve but the level of support we’ve received from our new providers has exceeded our expectations, so we’re very satisfied we made the right decision to move to Open Solutions.”

Open Solutions CEO Ed Beale added: “Newport’s now got a very effective business solution based on an established team of specialist providers working together for the benefit of this club. Indeed, as he’s made clear, Ray is already finding that our software and our support is surpassing his expectations. For many golf clubs, this approach offers a huge step forwards to increasing efficiency, saving time, and strengthening their bottom line.”

