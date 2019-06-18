New Initiative Brings Hundreds Of Fresh Faces To 3 Hammers!

Men, couples and families from across Staffordshire and Shropshire flocked to the 3 Hammers Golf Complex last Friday as the innovative golf centre opened its doors for its first ever Prostate Cancer testing event. The event proved so popular that it stopped traffic, with over a thousand people turning up to make sure that their Dads, Grandads, Husbands and Partners took the 3-minute life-saving blood test.

“When we decided to hold this event with The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT) we expected men to turn up on their own, but what we actually had was whole families coming along to support whoever was having the test! It was really incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who helped to make sure that everyone was able to have the test. This is one of the most important events we have ever held here, but the really exciting thing is that a lot of them want to come back for more,” commented 3 Hammers owner Ian Bonser.

During the day, teams from across the local area played in a charity golf day which served as an awareness raising event for GFCT and the important work being undertaken. Local football legend, Steve Bull, was amongst the competitors, swapping his boots for golf clubs as he teed off as part of the Lloyds Bank team who were sponsors of the testing event (pictured top). Special mention must go to event partners Lancaster Jaguar Land Rover who almost had the perfect reward for their key role in making the testing event a reality when team member Tom Bowyer was just an inch short of a hole-in-one to take the Nearest the Pin prize.

Results of the blood tests, which are based on a simple traffic light system, will be sent out in the next 2 weeks. Ian and the team were so overwhelmed by the impact that this event has had that they are already planning the next one. Ian commented, “Today has really surprised me! I am genuinely delighted with the event. It was great to see Steve Bull playing here and to see so many local families coming out to get behind this campaign. I really hope that we can continue to work with local businesses to offer this life saving test, so watch this space!!”

Thanks to the generous support of local businesses including Lancaster Jaguar Land Rover and Lloyds Bank, free PSA testing was available to all men who came to 3 Hammers. The event was also supported by Tettenhall Rotary Club and Wolverhampton Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Pictured top: Steve Bull (left), Ian Bonser (right) Lloyds Bank team (centre)