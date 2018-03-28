Monte Rei Chooses Golf Genius Software

Golf Genius Software, the leading provider of cloud-based golf tournament management systems, has announced it has agreed a deal with Monte Rei Golf and Country Club to become the Portuguese venue’s event and live scoring software provider.

Set in over 1,000 acres of glorious countryside in Portugal’s Eastern Algarve, Monte Rei is regarded by many as one of the most exclusive developments of its kind, featuring a unique championship Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Following the agreement, the esteemed destination will look to leverage the comprehensive and unique range of features found in Golf Genius, with a goal of delivering a greatly enhanced experience for members and visitors alike.

Monte Rei joins a growing list of resorts and clubs around that world that are utilising the fully-featured Golf Genius system, with more than 100 different international destinations using tools such as online registration, website management, live scoring, and printed materials to save staff time, generate more revenue, and increase the quality of the product they offer.

Commenting on the partnership between Monte Rei and Golf Genius Software, Darren Griffiths, Director of Golf at Monte Rei, said: “We’ve long been looking for the right software package that not only offers our customers all of the features of benefits that we want, but a product that reflects our brand and the reputation we’ve worked hard to build and maintain.

“From the ability to create a branded tournament website, to the production of personalised printed materials, we’re confident that Golf Genius will be able to significantly improve the quality and efficiency of our golf operations here at Monte Rei,” continued Griffiths.

Speaking on behalf of Golf Genius Software, Craig Higgs, Director of International Sales, commented: “As we continue to expand our global client portfolio, we’re starting to see more and more venues realise the benefits of what Golf Genius can offer.

“As a benchmark for first class member experiences, Monte Rei is a great addition for Golf Genius Software, with the system allowing its membership to have an even more enjoyable experience,” Higgs continued.

Golf Genius Software is the leading global provider of affordable, fully-featured software for organising and managing golf events, leagues and trips.

Operating in over 50 countries worldwide, Golf Genius has saved time and eliminated hassle for PGA professionals, amateur and professional associations, event organisers, league managers and trip captains, enabling them to deliver a greatly enhanced experience to millions of golfers every year. For more information, visit www.golfgenius.com.

Clubs interested in receiving a free Golf Genius demo should contact Craig Higgs at craig@golfgenius.com

Top picture: Monte Rei is set in over 1,000 acres of glorious countryside in Portugal’s Eastern Algarve

Monte Rei Golf and Country Club http://www.monte-rei.com/en/