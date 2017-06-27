Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links launch innovative t-shirts
Story published at 10:42, Monday, June 26th, 2017
Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links have come up with a novel way of celebrating the unique achievement of hosting the men’s and women’s Scottish Opens within a few weeks of each other this summer.
A special limited-edition t-shirt bearing the slogan #LEVELPAR at the front and #DLMENS&LADIES – GOLF UNITES at the back has been produced to mark the coming together of the men’s and women’s games with the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies’ Scottish Open being hosted at Dundonald.
The t-shirt, designed in four fashionable colours – black, grey, light blue and pink, can be purchased from Dundonald Links´s Pro Shop and from the official Pro Shop at the Scottish Open. The cost is £20 with £5.00 of each sale going to the event´s nominated charity Gillian´s Saltire Appeal. Gillian´s Saltire Appeal raises funds to provide and maintain respite accommodation for cancer sufferers, their families and carers in Ayrshire and other parts of Scotland (http://gillianssaltireappeal.org.uk/).
It is the first time that two professional Tour events have been played at the same venue in such a short space of time in Europe.
Bill Donald, General Manager of Loch Lomond Golf Club, said, “We are very proud not only to be welcoming some of the finest men’s and women’s golfers in the world this summer but also to be playing our part in encouraging more women to take up golf. The staging of both Scottish Opens at Dundonald is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Scotland and inspire both men and women to come here to play. The t-shirts are a nice way of conveying this positive message to a wider audience.”
The hashtag design of the t-shirts will be supported on social media and golf fans around the world will be encouraged to share this message around both events.
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open takes place from July 12 – 16, 2017 (www.aamscottishopen.com) and Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies’ Scottish Open takes place from July 27 – 30, 2017 (https://ladiesscottishopen.com/)
Loch Lomond Golf Club www.lochlomond.com
Dundonald Links www.dundonaldlinks.com
