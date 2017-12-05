Foxhills Wins Double Titles at Annual National Fitness Awards

Foxhills Club & Resort in Ottershaw, Surrey, which recently hosted The PGA Cup Match, has returned from the annual National Fitness Awards with two accolades, claiming ‘Best Hotel Facility of the Year’ for the third consecutive year, along with winning ‘Best Health Club of the Year’.

The Athena, Leicester’s most unique venue, hosted the 8th National Fitness Awards ceremony presented by Gladiators actress Jenny Pacey, and fitness expert Dean Hodgkin on Friday 1 December. The ceremony – in partnership with ServiceSport and WorkOut Magazine – recognises and awards excellence in all corners of the fitness industry across the UK.

Jason Adams, General Manager at Foxhills said: “We are ecstatic to be recognised for our ongoing hard work by receiving the hotel facility award again. Since last year’s huge investment, sharing it with our members has been the most important thing and the feedback has been exceptional. To be awarded as a health club on top of that is an honour.

“The past twelve months have been spent developing plans for new fitness facilities scheduled for completion next year, so I have no doubt that Rosie, Leisure Manager, and her team of experts will continue to deliver a high level of standards to match. Bringing people together is what we promote as a family run resort, so every bit of support is greatly appreciated.”

Named Residential Spa of the Year at the Professional Beauty Awards (2015) and Gym of the Year (Hotel; 2015-2017) & Health Club of the Year (2017) at the National Fitness Awards, and with its Longcross course included in Golf World’s top 100 courses in England, Foxhills offers unrivalled leisure facilities.

These include golf courses (two 18-hole and one 9-hole), 11 tennis courts, a spa, four swimming pools, a youth club, three restaurants, spacious meeting rooms and more. Non-members and non-residents are welcome; a range of memberships is available, along with accommodation and meeting packages, and day visits.

Foxhills is part of The Foxhills Collection, whose aim is that when you leave, you feel better than when you arrived. For more information, visit www.thefoxhillscollection.co.uk

For more information on Foxhills, visit www.foxhills.co.uk