Euroflor colours the countryside

Rigby Taylor has launched its 2018 Euroflor urban meadow flowers brochure. This 56-page, fully-illustrated booklet has an ‘at-a-glance’ feature, site selector and details of the complete range including showing their colours, in-situ examples and individual characteristics such as timings for sowing and flowering, as well as sowing rates and pack coverage, height and species mix.

Included are both the commemorate mixtures, those selected for Rigby Taylor’s Project Pollin-8 and others recommended for BREEAM projects.

The brochure also details recommend site preparation, installation and maintenance, together with a helpful troubleshooting section and five ‘Identiflower’ pages showing common and Latin names as well as individual colour illustrations of all the flowers contained in the mixtures.

Included also are many customer testimonials from throughout the UK, from the north of Scotland to Cornwall.

Euroflor is available in 50 gram and 1 kilo foil sachets.

For your copy of this free, full-colour brochure, contact a Rigby Taylor area representative or Freephone 0800 424919.

Rigby Taylor Ltd www.rigbytaylor.com