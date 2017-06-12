Elmgreen Golf Club re-launch after a €1m investment

October, Carr Golf was awarded the maintenance contract for Elmgreen in addition to their long-running management of the facility. The innovative partnership between Fingal County Council and Ireland’s leading golf club management and maintenance specialists, Carr Golf, has led to a series of on and off-course developments which were officially unveiled at the relaunch in Castleknock to a group of over 50 local council, TDs and golf industry specialists.

The developments are being spearheaded by new Golf Operation Manager Jacques Vermaak and Head Greenkeeper Diarmuid Dempsey and their teams. South African Vermaak brings a wealth of international hospitality experience. There are further new recruits in the form of PGA Golf Professionals Graham Sweeney and Hugh Feeney.

Within the clubhouse the developments include new male and female locker rooms, a new restaurant and bar which will be run by golf specialist catering team, Bliss. On the course there has been significant investment in agronomy and in the driving range 15,000 new golf balls and a new automated system have been installed.

Speaking at the launch, Fingal Mayor, Darragh Butler commented; “Providing top class amenities for the Fingal area is one of our key objectives and we are thrilled to see Elmgreen develop into such a wonderful public golf course and facility for the region. Carr Golf and the team at Elmgreen continue to do great work in the development and I’m delighted to be part of today’s launch.”

Marty Carr, CEO of Carr Golf added; “The Carr family’s relationship with Elmgreen goes right back to 1991 when Carr Golf was founded. Throughout this 26-year period we have assisted Fingal County Council in developing better public golf facilities and amenities for the area. We have a passion for Elmgreen and are working closely with Fingal to develop this destination as a first-class leisure offering as well as a great place to play golf.”

Also launched was “Gerry’s Bar” in memory of Gerry Carr – RIP, who sadly passed away last year. His feared long putter (wand) is aptly placed above the entrance to the new bar.

Elmgreen Golf Club is a parkland course designed by renowned golf course architect Eddie Hackett. Although situated just off the M50 and only 20 minutes from the city centre, the course offers spectacular views of the Dublin mountains and is renowned for year round playability. Its flexible membership offering provides a range of options starting from €350 per annum.

