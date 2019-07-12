Dornoch members raise funds to help protect Scottish wildcat

Golfers at an Royal Dornoch Golf Club are pitching in to help one of Scotland’s most endangered species.

The Highlands-based club recently launched a new clothing range for members which includes an iconic Scottish wildcat emblem. The club is donating £5 from every jumper sold from the collection to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland for wildcat conservation.

The first donation of £2,195 was handed over to the RZSS’s Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig where three rare wildcat kittens were born last year.

The historic Royal Dornoch Golf Club’s coat of arms, authorised by the Court of the Lord Lyon, includes a wildcat, the crest of the earls of Sutherland. The new members’ clothing collection features an earlier version of the wildcat emblem, first granted in 1979, which is distinct from the symbol now used by the club.

Neil Hampton said: “Royal Dornoch’s wildcat symbol is well known by our 2,000-plus members at home and abroad and by the thousands of visitors who visit the club each year. When launching this new members’ range, we wanted to do something to connect not only with the past but also the future. Helping this iconic species survive, and hopefully flourish, is something members are very keen to be involved with.”

RZSS cat conservation project officer David Barclay said: “This generous donation comes at a significant time for wildcat conservation as the species remains on the brink of extinction. Alongside other leading organisations in the Scottish Wildcat Action partnership, we are working hard to give wildcats a future in Scotland and it’s fantastic to see Royal Dornoch Golf Club raising vital funds and awareness through their historical and cultural connection with the species.”