Dom Pedro unveils €4.5m golf course investment

Dom Pedro Hotels and Golf Collection in Portugal has begun a major €4.5 million upgrade of its five championship golf courses.

With over 200,000 rounds played annually, Dom Pedro has long been recognised as Europe’s most complete offering, comprising five world-class championship golf courses – Victoria, Old, Pinhal, Laguna and Millennium – located within just three kilometres of each other.

Headlining the world-class venue’s investment is the addition of 60 brand-new GPS-enabled Club Car golf carts, aimed at improving the comfort of players’ rounds as they experience everything that Dom Pedro has to offer.

For those looking to work on their game before hitting the links, the size of the Victoria Course’s chipping area has been significantly increased, which not only makes it ideal for the professionals warming up ahead of the annual Portugal Masters, but also ensures everyone can experience European Tour-quality practice facilities all-year round. This is in addition to the revamped tees at the Old Course driving range, meaning there is never an excuse for not working on your game during a visit to Dom Pedro.

Out on the golf courses, landscaping work and the planting of trees on the Victoria Course has taken place to ensure it plays its best going forward. Trees have been strategically thinned out in certain places on the Old, Millennium and Pinhal courses, while the edges of the lakes have also been manicured to bring the hazards more into play and create a neater visual appearance.

Once off the course, golfers can relax in greater comfort on the recently renovated terraces at both the Pinhal and Victoria courses, while renovation work on the pro shop is also set to begin soon.

Pietro Dal Fabbro, CEO of Dom Pedro Golf, said: “This is the biggest investment we have made in recent years and only enhances our position as one of Europe’s most impressive golfing destinations. As we embark on another busy season, culminating with our hosting of the Portugal Masters in October, we’ve never been more excited for golfers of every standard to come and experience Dom Pedro.”