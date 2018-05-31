Denmark’s Lillebælt Golf Club Prepares For Next 25 Years

Lillebælt Golf Club in Denmark gets ready for the next 25 years with a major upgrade of the course

Golf course architect Caspar Bay Grauballe created a Development Plan which solved a couple of safety issues as well as a complete rejuvenation of the course with a sea-side feel

Golf Course Architecture by Caspar was hired to create a Development Plan for the Danish sea-side golf course situated on the island of Funen. The club is celebrating their 25th anniversary this summer. In order to have the course ready for the anniversary they decided to carry out all the work in a single phase.

The work included two new greens, several tees, around the existing greens new contours were created and a completely new bunkering throughout the course.

Caspar explains: “I was invited to create a Development Plan for the course which would eliminate some safety issues and at the same time the club wanted to make the course more attractive to members and guests in consideration of the competitive marked.

“We decided to give the course a more classical sea-side look through changing the bunkers and introducing more contoured areas around the greens. The course now reflects the site much better. To make the course more sustainable we reduced the number of bunkers and the total sand area by more than 50%.

“The result has been a complete transformation of the course with a high emphasis on strategy and fairness.”

The work was carried out by the highly skilled contractor Nelson & Vecchio from Scotland to great satisfaction from the club.

Jørgen Jæger, the club’s chairman, is thrilled with the upgraded course and comments: “Caspar’s background of working with many classical courses shows in the development of our course at Lillebælt. We are very proud of the result and it is exciting to play the course as it feels like a new golf course. We look forward to celebrating our anniversary on a great course and feel ready for the next 25 years.”

Top picture: Lilleb‘lt 16th By Caspar

Lillebælt Golf Club https://gkl.dk/

Caspar Grauballe www.byCaspar.com

Nelson & Vecchio http://www.nelsonvecchio.com/