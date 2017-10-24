Central Bohemia’s Construction of The Year Award goes to GOLFER.eu

The newest project completed by GOLFER.eu, Panorama Golf Resort in Czech Republic, has received praise and generous compliments from golfers and visitors for a full year now. Since its opening in late 2016, the site has hosted around 150 tournaments and become a favourite destination for several hundreds of golfers, Prague locals and international visitors alike.

Now, thanks to the Central Bohemia’s Construction of The Year Award, GOLFER team’s work has been officially recognized and enthusiastically appraised by a panel of independent experts in the architecture and construction industries. The project presents an interdisciplinary take on hospitality services, leisure activities, golf development and sustainable work within fragile environment.

It is fairly uncommon for a golf-landscape-building-interior mixed project entry to win a reward in traditionally building dominated territory, and as such it is even more memorable. As the jury explained in its justification of the award: “The resort project is extraordinary in terms of its scope and elaborate concept of landscaping; it stands out with both the layout and architectural design of its club building. In the sphere of golf course development, the resort has the potential to rank among the best European venues. The implementation of the project thus helps to considerably promote tourism in the Central Bohemian Region.

This award allows the team at GOLFER.eu to complete the original scope of work associated with this project and open company to new opportunities and assignments.

Panorama Golf Resort is a 27-hole development of highest international standards, with a 4* boutique hotel, fine dining restaurant and a number of auxiliary leisure activities. It is located 50 km south-east of Prague. It has been designed, constructed and turn-key managed by and under direct supervision of GOLFER.eu team leaders, Libor Jirasek from Czech Republic and Michael Terech from Poland.

Panorama Golf Resort http://www.panoramagolf.cz/

GOLFER.eu http://www.golfer.eu