Celtic Manor Scoops World Of Leading Golf Award

The Celtic Manor Resort is celebrating winning the award for Best Newcomer at the World of Leading Golf Awards.

The award, which was presented at a glittering awards ceremony at Aloha Golf Club, Marbella, came as the result of a rigorous judging process which included visits from “mystery testers” to assess the quality of the venue and welcome.

The Celtic Manor Resort was invited to join the collection of World of Leading Golf venues at the beginning of 2017 and has wasted no time in making an impression on the judges.

Assessment comments for Celtic Manor included: “Celtic Manor stays true to its Ryder Cup history with a photographer taking photos of each player teeing off next to the Ryder Cup banner.

“Besides immaculate course conditions, the friendly reception on the phone and on the grounds left their mark. A few nice touches made me feel like a favoured guest, like a personalised locker and personalised bag tag at the end of the round.”

Celtic Manor was the only category winner on the night from the UK and other award recipients included Spain’s Finca Cortesin, Costa Navarino in Greece, and Italy’s Royal Park Roveri.

Celtic Manor Director of Golf and Retail Will Hewitt said: “We’re delighted to have been judged Best Newcomer among this illustrious collection of golf properties.

“It is particularly pleasing to hear that we scored so highly with the mystery testers who represent our typical visiting golfers so we are delighted that we are exceeding their expectations.

“We are fortunate to have three exceptional championship golf courses here at Celtic Manor and it is very reassuring to know that our team is delivering a warm welcome and guest service to match.”

World of Leading Golf Chief Executive Claus Feldt added: “We would like to congratulate all the winners on their individual successes but we should also emphasise that, in being a member of WLG, each venue has already demonstrated a commitment to being one of the best destinations in world golf.”

Celtic Manor www.celtic-manor.com