Carriage House Opening Completes Reconstruction of Golf Course at Adare Manor

Ireland’s newest five-star castle and golf resort, Adare Manor in County Limerick, has officially opened its Carriage House, offering a resort dining destination to complement The Golf Course at Adare Manor. The Carriage House, where guests can enjoy an artisan grill experience in a stylishly relaxed atmosphere, is complete with a glamorous cocktail bar and lounge, spacious glazed terrace, cigar lounge and private dining chamber.

Renovated to match the standards of The Golf Course, The Carriage House will welcome the resort’s golfers pre and post-round with an ambiance of relaxed elegance and effortless luxury. Every detail of the interior design has been chosen to celebrate the natural beauty of Adare Manor’s estate, whilst the glazed terrace makes it possible for guests to soak-up the estate’s impressive vistas year-round.

Paul Heery, General Manager of Adare Manor, said: “There has been much anticipation of the opening of The Carriage House Restaurant, Terrace and Bar. Our great team at Adare Manor have enjoyed putting the finishing touches to this wonderful addition to the resort with every detail complementing the views of the surrounding landscape of the Adare Manor estate and newly reopened golf course. We want all our guests to enjoy a comfortable, relaxing, yet luxurious dining experience, with the very best of Irish produce.

“Since we re-opened Adare Manor late last year, we have received huge local support, and we have welcomed guests from Adare, throughout Ireland and internationally. With the opening of The Carriage House, we look forward to now offering a new guest experience.”

Adare Manor recommends golfers visit The Terrace at the Carriage House where a relaxed breakfast menu can be enjoyed ahead of tackling the newly renovated Tom Fazio-designed golf course. Equally, lunch and light dining options reward golfers post-round with fresh local produce taking centre stage. Refined salads and sandwiches as well as gourmet pizzas are masterfully prepared in front of diners’ eyes in the show-kitchen, located in the heart of The Terrace.

The Carriage House rounds-off Adare Manor’s world-class golf experience following a two-year reconstruction commissioned by the ownership of the Adare Manor resort, the McManus Family, which saw the unveiling of The Golf Course at Adare Manor in April 2018. Presenting a layout to rival the finest in the world, the Fazio Design and Adare Manor teams have established a 7,509-yard championship golf course created to the most exacting of standards. Now with the Carriage House in operation, Adare Manor provides golfers with a complete luxury on and off course experience, including a comprehensively stocked Pro Shop and welcoming locker rooms.

Adare Manor plays a key role in the local community and it is estimated that the resort will contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy annually.

