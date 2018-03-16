Belton Woods Completes Significant Refurbishment

Belton Woods will complete a six-figure refurbishment programme on its golf courses ahead of the 2018 season.

It has refurbished and re-turfed 19 of its tee boxes, while the five-year bunker renovation programme on the Lakes course will also be completed in time for the start of the season.

It constitutes a substantial investment for the four-star resort as it looks to enhance its growing reputation in Lincolnshire and beyond.

Belton Woods’ director of golf, Ben Skeet, said: “We are really pleased with these course improvements and believe they will be very well received by our members and guests this year. This investment reaffirms our desire to look to continue to improve the experience for every visitor across the board -we will not be resting on our laurels.”

Belton Woods – managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), the UK’s leading hotel management company – features 45 holes of golf over three challenging and picturesque courses, including the Championship Lakes course, home of the oldest PGA tournament in the world: The Midlands PGA Championships. With its long holes, thin fairways and, as the name suggests, plenty of water hazards, this is a challenging course for any golfer.

The picturesque Woodside course has gentle undulating fairways, which makes local knowledge the key to a low score. The course runs alongside many of the wooded areas surrounding the resort and has a number of pot bunkers to catch out the unwary.

As the largest golf resort operator in the UK, RBH manages 10 championship and tournament golf courses across the UK, hosting events from the European Tour, European Seniors Tour, Ladies European Tour and the PGA.

Belton Woods www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/belton-woods