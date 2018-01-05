Arnold Palmer Properties Signs Long-term Contract with SilkPort Capital

Arnold Palmer Properties has signed a long-term platform agreement with SilkPort Capital, Nassau, Bahamas, that includes a five-year base in addition to two five-year renewals, for the launch of their Arnold Palmer Collection, a collection of Arnold Palmer-branded boutique golf resorts and clubs located in special locations worldwide.

As one of the world’s best loved sports heroes, Arnold Palmer has shown us what it meant to create, build, give back and enjoy. Through legendary success, on and off the golf course and in business, today, his legacy lives on with The Arnold Palmer Group, a group that includes the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, home of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, as well as Arnold Palmer Properties.

As a new chapter in the Arnold Palmer legacy begins, Arnold Palmer Properties announce the launch of Arnold Palmer-branded golf resorts and clubs – The Arnold Palmer Collection. Castle Stuart in Scotland is one of the first locations in the world to become a member of the Arnold Palmer Collection. Our images were taken when Mr Palmer visited Castle Stuart in 2015.

Arnold Palmer Golf https://www.palmergolf.com/

SilkPort Capital www.SilkPort.com