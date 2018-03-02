Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Clubs Receive Platinum Award For Golf Shops

Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, each home to world renowned professional golf tournaments on The European Tour and Ladies European Tour respectively, have been honoured in the latest AGM Platinum Awards.

With the winners recognised for their innovative, creative and fresh initiatives, showing forward-thinking and best-practice, the two premier Abu Dhabi clubs are amongst a glowing list of golf outlets across the globe.

Boasting flourishing memberships and a long-line of daily visitors, the Troon-managed properties welcome members and guests with a golf shop to rival the very best. Having submitted details of their fantastic golf shop initiatives covering Customer Service, Promotions, Social Media, Merchandising Events, Staff Training, Renovation and more, both Abu Dhabi GC and Saadiyat Beach GC were celebrated for their outstanding contribution to customers at the 2018 Platinum Awards.

In addition to being named a Platinum Award Winner, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club was recognised amongst the Association of Golf Merchandisers’ “Top 10 Best of the Best”, the only club outside of the USA to be featured in the list.

Ed Edwards, General Manager, Abu Dhabi GC and Saadiyat Beach GC, said of the results: “At both of our leading golf clubs, our teams’ dedication runs not just across the golf courses themselves, but in the hospitality offering, our concierge service, golf shop and more.”

“We believe that a great golf course experience starts in the golf shop. To be able to host such significant annual golf tournaments on the world stage is testament to the quality of our golf courses, but to also feature in the AGM’s Platinum Awards list is proof that we match that service inside our club house.”

He continued: “To be recognised by our peers is hugely humbling and testament to our devoted employees’ care and attention in providing a world class service to our members and guests even before they reach the first tee.”

Launched in 2012, as a replacement for Golf Digest’s famous “100 Best Golf Shops” awards, which were established in 1986, the Platinum Awards honour the “best of the best” golf shops from around the globe, including Public, Private, Resort and Off-Course Golf Shops. Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach’s wins highlight the extent of both clubs’ offering not only on a local scale, but internationally too.

Behind the awards is The Association of Golf Merchandisers; an international, professional association of golf-related merchandisers and vendors. Members include golf professionals, buyers, merchandisers, students, club managers, owners, and suppliers to the golf industry. The AGM mission is to: Educate – golf retail buyers/merchandisers and golf professionals; Elevate – the golf merchandising profession; and Enhance – communication between golf buyers and vendor partners.

Top picture: Abu Dhabi GC honoured in the Association of Golf Merchandisers 2018 Platinum Awards

Association of Golf Merchandisers http://www.agmgolf.org/

Abu Dhabi Golf Club http://www.adgolfclub.com/

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club http://www.sbgolfclub.ae/