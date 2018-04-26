£40k New Equipment Investment at Branston GC Takes 3 Year Total to £1/4m

Investment in maintaining the pristine condition of Branston Golf & Country Club’s finely manicured magnificent golf courses continues with the recent arrival of £40,000 of new high performance machinery that will be helping the Club’s team of talented green keepers working their magic on the Eagle & Championship courses and parkland grounds. This spend takes Branston’s investment in golf course maintenance to £250,000 in the last three years.

Latest arrival at Branston, widely acclaimed as the Midlands’ friendliest and finest Golf & Country Club, is a John Deere Pro Gator utility vehicle and Gambetti demount sprayer together worth over £40,000.

The Pro Gator utility vehicle complete with demountable flat bed tipper body and low pressure tyres is ideal for hauling loads around Branston’s extensive grounds and the body can be replaced swiftly with other specialist equipment including the new Gambetti sprayer.

‘This hi-tech sprayer, the most sophisticated and well-thought out sprayer on the market will enable us to spray our greens and fairways whenever necessary rather than having to wait for the availability of a contractor, and its innovative quick change nozzles mean we can easily change applications’ said Gavin Robson, Branston’s course manager.

Ben Laing, Branston Golf & Country Club’s managing director commented, “Although we’ll still be using a contractor when we need the whole course spraying, that they can complete on less than a couple of days, this valuable addition to our range of machinery will give us much greater flexibility and improve the efficiency of our green-keeping team who work hard maintaining our courses in tip-top condition.

“Over the last three years we’ve invested some £250,000 in ensuring the condition and presentation of our fine golf courses and creating many improvements that are attracting golfers. Whether they be juniors, ladies, those learning to play at our Academy or established golfers they are enjoying our unique combination of friendliness, fitness facilities, fine golf and family welcome at our magnificent clubhouse.”

“Thanks to our fine reputation for encouraging and supporting young golfing talent we’re delighted that Branston is this year hosting major national events including the Wee Wonders Midlands regional final and the Junior European Open,” said Tom Storrar, Branston’s golf manager.

