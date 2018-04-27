Win A Ryder Cup Weekend with Rigby Taylor

Rigby Taylor has launched a Seeds For Change promotion with prizes of Ryder Cup weekends and POGO soil moisture measurement and management systems.

Each of the first three winning entries will win for the golf club a POGO Pro moisture management system and free one-year Cloud subscription while the head greenkeeper/course manager will receive an-expenses paid weekend at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The prize includes return travel, two night’s hotel accommodation and full on-course, corporate hospitality at the 42nd Ryder Cup being held at Le Golf National (Albatros Course) in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a suburb south west of Paris.

POGO Pro measures all four of the most influential variable governing turf performance – moisture, salinity (EC), canopy temperature and salinity index. It connects remotely to any Apple or android device and its integrated GPS features include precise location, geospatial condition analysis, cup placements, sprinkler positioning and patterns, area measurement and custom mapping.

Rigby Taylor seeds offer greenkeepers unmatched quality and benefits, including top performing cultivars, tetraploid technology and Germin-8T, an advanced seed treatment with added trichoderma atroviride for improved disease tolerance.

As part of the Seeds For Change promotion, the listed seed packages for greens, tees or fairways, as well as sports pitches, from Rigby Taylor’s R range include new perennial ryegrass cultivars (Estelle, Eurocordus and Gianna) as part of the already hugely successful R9 ultra-fine dwarf rye, R14CR creeping and diploid, and R25CRT tetraploid creeping and diploid ranges, respectively, as well as the new R442 tetraploid and diploid perennial ryegrass blend mixture.

Customers are required to order (direct with a Rigby Taylor area representative) any of the listed packages for greens, tees or fairways and correctly answer a technical question to gain an entry into the national draw.

The grass seed order can also be combined with hectare applications of Exteris StressGuard for turf disease prevention and/or Activate-XL, a microbial biostimulant for improved early rooting development. As additional ‘packages’ are ordered then more entries can be made into the draw.

For more details, contact your Rigby Taylor area representative or Freephone 0800 424919.

Rigby Taylor http://www.rigbytaylor.com/