Volvik Coloured Balls Hit Million Mark In The UK

Volvik, brand leader in multi-coloured performance golf balls, has made a sensational impact on the UK golf ball sector since its arrival in April, with sales of more than one million coloured balls over the past six months.

As a result, the brand has gained a significant share of the golf ball sector – placing Volvik among the top five golf balls sold in Europe’s biggest golf market, with the VIVID ball accounting for almost 80% of Volvik sales.

“This has been achieved without the usual seeding programme associated with most golf ball launches,” said Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion International, the company distributing Volvik balls in the UK.

“The multi-coloured, matte-finished VIVID golf balls have really captured the imagination of the golfing public, who are buying them in volume when they discover just how well they perform. What may have begun as a curiosity purchase from a counter display, has turned into a genuine desire to use a coloured ball that helps them with their game,” he added.

The initial focus for Volvik at the start of the season was based around five different versions of the world’s first matte-finished balls, plus the premium-priced Volvik S4 ball – the choice of multiple Major winner Bubba Watson, who signed as a Volvik brand ambassador in January to play Pink, Green or White balls.

Since April, Volvik has added three more colours to the distinctive 3-piece VIVID ball that provides longer distance for golfers with slower swing speeds and those looking for a softer feel and more consistent flight. It now comes in Red, Orange, Pink, Green, Lime, Blue, Sherbet Orange and White.

“Our top-selling VIVID ball is the Blue version, closely followed by the Red,” said Freemantle. “They are proving extremely popular and more so than the orange and yellow versions previously associated with coloured balls.

“As well as generating additional ball sales for the Pro Shop, Volvik has also been able to provide customised coloured balls for leading golf resorts who wish to offer something different to visitors wanting to mark their special experience at an iconic golfing venue,” he added.

With more than 37 years of experience in golf ball construction and over 50 international ball patents, the Korean-based brand is increasingly seen as one of the world’s leading ball manufacturers.

Elite professionals using the No.1 coloured ball from Volvik can already boast 15 victories and over $9million in prize money across worldwide Tours since 2012, validating the quality and performance of Volvik balls.

In the UK market, Volvik VIVID balls have a RRP of £39 per dozen and are available in an attractive fishbowl counter offering that has generated huge interest amongst club golfers.

Other Volvik coloured ball options include the VIBE for golfers seeking soft feel and easy control in Yellow, Pink and White; and the CRYSTAL ball that offers mid-handicap players longer distance and excellent visibility in Sherbert, Green, Ruby Red, Yellow and Pink.

For more information on the products or the brand, please visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk or www.volvik.com