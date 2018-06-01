VIP Private Jet Travel Awaits Two Pros in Lynx Iron Promotion

Lynx Golf has expanded its competition to win private jet travel and a place in the Ronald McDonald House Charities Leisure Classic tournament – with two spots up for grabs by all Professionals who stock the authentic British golf brand’s clubs.

Launched last year with one lucky winner, now two Professionals have the chance to snap up the trip-of-a-lifetime to Portugal’s famous Algarve golf region in the unique retail competition.

Anyone selling any three sets of the British company’s irons is eligible for a place in a prize draw, which carries the amazing first prizes of NetJets private travel to the RMHC Leisure Classic in September and a place in the star-studded event.

Said Murray Tonry, Lynx UK & European Sales Manager: “We’ve opened the competition up so absolutely any Lynx stockist is eligible as it gives us a chance to reward all the Pros who are getting behind our brand in increasing numbers.

“We had some amazing feedback from the winner who went on the trip last year and he felt it was so good that more pros should be given a chance – so we took that on board. It’s something our winners will never forget.”

Every three sets of clubs ordered by an account before the closing date qualifies for one entry into the draw.

This offer runs from 1st May 2018 to 19th August 2018 and is open to Lynx Stockists as of the 1st April 2018, or those who become Lynx Stockists between 1st April

2018 and 19th August 2018. It applies to the following Lynx irons: (Men’s) Prowler, #BB, Boom, Black Cat, Parallax, Predator; (Ladies) Boom, Tigress, Crystal.

There is a host of other runners-up prizes, including 6 free Prowler bags, a free set of Lynx irons with club fitting experience at Lynx HQ, free full junior set and a custom fit driver plus a free “Larry The Lynx” Headcover.

The RMC House Charities Leisure Classic takes place on 9th to 12th of September at Vila Sol Resort, Portugal. The draw to announce the winners takes place week beginning August 20th.

Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses.

For more information visit www.lynxgolf.co.uk/, or follow @LynxGolfUK on twitter