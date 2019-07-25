Valderrama is latest world-renowned venue to trust PowaKaddy Rental Fleet

Former Ryder Cup venue and host to the European Tour’s Andalucia Masters, Valderrama has become the latest in a long list of world-renowned golf venues to put their faith in a PowaKaddy GPS Rental fleet. The famous layout is the first venue in Spain to provide a PowaKaddy GPS Rental fleet, and with a total of 40 brand-new GPS trolleys, golfers at the Sotogrande-based club now have access to the ultimate on-course walking experience.

It is now easier than ever to enjoy the picturesque Spanish course with the club’s investment in a new and extensive fleet of PowaKaddy GPS Rental electric trolleys. Members and guests can walk in the footsteps of some of the world’s greatest professionals with the confidence they have all the information they need to be able to play their best.

Ranked as the number one course in Continental Europe since 1988, Valderrama has carved its name into history over the last four decades and is consistently the most sought-after golfing destination in Spain. Perfectly manicured fairways and sensational vistas attract visitors from across the globe, and with the inclusion of new PowaKaddy GPS Rental trolleys, the club can now provide an even more complete experience.

The addition of PowaKaddy’s new GPS technology gives golfers access to accurate information at the touch of a button. Providing distances to the front, middle and back of greens on the digital 2.8” widescreen display inserted in the handle of the trolley, golfers can better manage their game while also preserving vital energy.

The 2019 PowaKaddy Rental GPS trolley is the world’s first electric rental trolley with GPS capability, and is available for fleet purchase by club professionals in the UK and Europe. A PowaKaddy rental fleet is the perfect solution for venues of all sizes and statures to help deliver a super-fast return on investment.

This new GPS model provides Valderrama with not only a higher charge-out rate for an electric trolley, but also a more desirable and technologically-advanced product which reflects the stature of the club.

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer such an impressive product to golfers who come to experience our great course,” said General Manager of Valderrama, Javier Reviriego. “For us, this investment with PowaKaddy will open up entirely new possibilities. Our members and visitors will have so much more information available to them with the new GPS technology, meaning they will be able to enjoy their round even more.”

David Catford, CEO of PowaKaddy, is confident that the new rental fleet will further enhance the day-to-day experience of guests at Valderrama while boosting revenue for the club. Commenting on the investment, he said: “We are extremely proud that Valderrama have chosen to invest in our new GPS Rental trolleys. The fleet both looks and performs to the very highest standard and can only help to enhance the club’s on-course offering.”

The 2019 GPS Rental trolley also incorporates PowaKaddy’s 36-hole Lithium battery, which is the thinnest and most powerful design on the market. This provides golfers with reliable performance, while also giving the club the option to hire the trolley out for a second time that day, rather than having to wait for the battery to re-charge.

The new PowaKaddy Rental GPS trolley scheme is available to order from your local PowaKaddy Area Sales Manager now. For more information on the entire range of high-performance trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, go to www.powakaddy.com