UK Turfgrass Shortage

2018 saw the UK exposed to extremes in weather; beginning with the “Beast from the East” which hit the UK in early March, followed by a prolonged cold and wet period for the remainder of March and early April. As if this wasn’t challenging enough, the UK then headed into a record-breaking hot summer-the average temperature beating that of 1976!

As with the majority of agricultural industries, the turf industry faced yield losses across the country due mainly to the late Spring, coupled with higher than normal irrigation requirements. This inevitably led to a shortage of turf in many areas of the UK.

The Winter was possibly the least extreme of all the seasons and the mild weather allowed the UK’s turf growers some respite with good winter growth and minimum disruption to harvest operations.

Heading into 2019, growers across the UK are relieved that they have not witnessed another “Beast from the East”. There has however, been lower than normal winter rainfall which may have a knock-on effect if rain is not forthcoming, and we witness another prolonged dry spell this Summer.

British turf growers continually strive to ensure they produce quality turf to TGA (Turfgrass Growers Association) standards for their clients throughout the year, so hopefully this year shows less extremes in weather and allows turf producers to continue to supply their turf and mitigate any possible shortages in the coming year.

Turfgrass Growers Association www.turfgrass.co.uk