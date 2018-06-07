Troon International Appointed By Brookwater Golf And Country Club

Troon International is delighted to announce its latest partnership with Brookwater Golf and Country Club, Queensland’s premium golfing destination. The spectacular 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course, set in a beautiful Australian landscape, is now set to benefit from Troon’s unrivalled expertise and experience as the company continues to grow its presence in the country.

Masterfully designed by Greg Norman, the award-winning layout at Brookwater offers an unforgettable round that lives long in the memory of visitors. As the course weaves through two nine-hole loops and gorgeous natural surroundings, it combines undulating greens, natural water features, and long, narrow fairways. The course’s strategic design provides the perfect environment for golfers of any skill level to enjoy a day of premium golf. Prior to teeing off, visitors can discover why Brookwater is the finest course in Queensland with a guided tour through the stunning bushland surroundings.

Chairman of The Spring City Group, Maha Sinnathamby, said: “The Springfield City Group is very excited to be reuniting with Troon International’s Troon Golf brand to manage the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on behalf of our company. Brookwater was never in better hands than it was under the previous management of Troon Golf. We look forward to the future collaboration with this international leader in golf course management.”

Declan McCollam will be returning to the position of General Manager at Brookwater after an absence of 15 years. He was previously employed there during the club’s first year in operation as the Director of Golf. McCollam now boasts over 30 years of experience in golf and resort management and operations in Australia, Europe, Middle East, USA and Asia.

Of the appointment, he said: “I am ecstatic to be back on board here at the stunning Brookwater Golf and Country Club and with the appointment of Troon Golf exciting times lie ahead. There is huge potential within the Australian golf marketplace. With approximately three million golfers in Australia and two million of these being non-members, there is a great opportunity for clubs who provide the very best products and services to gain members and visitors alike.”

After several years analysing and understanding the Australian golf market, Troon International has continued to enjoy further success in the country, its portfolio growing to seven properties.

A number of factors have contributed to this expansion including: providing cost-effective solutions, employing talented and resourceful staff, and providing training and a challenging but rewarding environment in which to work. Furthermore, Troon Golf has implemented innovative marketing programmes, such as the Troon Advantage Program, and has utilised best practices from across the world to enhance operations and marketing for all.

The Mollymook Golf Club, one of the seven properties, located in Shoalhaven, New South Wales Australia has been part of this triumph and discussing Troon International’s success, John Holt, General Manager at Mollymook, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Troon International. They are a great asset to this area and help boost golf’s popularity by enticing younger millennials through relaxing some of the rigid rules that have long needed addressing.”

Pictured top: The tree lined 18th hole offers a thrilling conclusion

Troon www.Troon.com

Brookwater Golf and Country Club http://brookwater.com.au/golf/