Toro Classic Leading The Way Nearly 30 Years Later

Sometimes things happen – new products are launched, new technology is developed, or in perfect harmony the two combine – and the result is something that just can’t be beaten, even 28 years later. Toro’s Greensmaster 1000 pedestrian greens mower is one such example.

This Toro classic is as popular now as when it launched in 1989 bringing with it no less than four revolutionary and innovative design features that are now widely seen in professional pedestrian greens mowers across the world. As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Senior product manager at The Toro Company Helmut Ullrich explains: “The GR1000 introduced several new features to critical acclaim. The loop handle design and the ‘Dual Klick’ adjust of the bedknife were industry firsts. As was the front weight bias, which offsets the operator’s natural tendency to place weight on the handle, allowing the cylinder to better follow the ground’s contours for a consistent cutting height. A wide Kickstand for stationary stability to change transport wheels was new too, and all together they combined to deliver a superior quality of cut that remains unmatched today.”

It isn’t off the mark to claim the Toro GR1000 is the pedestrian mower that changed greens mowing forever. Instrumental in the appearance of the greens of many of the most prestigious courses in the world, it has earned its long-standing place in the hall of turfcare machinery fame.

Its smooth drums are gentle on the greens and grass baskets distribute clippings evenly for optimal mowing on each pass, whether the conditions are wet or dry. Even at the lowest height of cut setting, the GR1000 provides a beautifully consistent finish thanks to the machine’s well-balanced weight distribution that ensures straight-line tracking with minimal operator guidance. This, taken together with all its other features, produces the smoothest, most uniform cut possible in a greens mower.

Jeff Anguige, national sales manager at Reesink Turfcare, UK distributor of Toro, says: “The impact of the Greensmaster 1000 on greens mowing is tremendous. Its impact resonates today and has been felt on greens across the world. Age doesn’t diminish its standing; its technology is such that it keeps on delivering nearly 30 years later and that’s a fact undeniable when it is still one of our best sellers today.”

