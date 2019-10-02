Topgolf supports homeless charity with water bottle handout

Staff from Topgolf International’s three UK venues hit the streets of three cities in England last month to take part in a campaign to highlight the plight of the homeless.

Employees from Topgolf’s Chigwell, Watford and Surrey sites took part in homeless charity Only A Pavement Away’s ‘Fill A Flask’ campaign, which saw over 1,500 reusable flasks handed out to the homeless in London, Brighton and Manchester. The management team of Topgolf International also took to the streets of London to hand out an additional 400 reusable flasks filled with water to the homeless across the capital.

Volunteers from Topgolf walked over one million steps distributing flasks across the city, speaking to people, listening to their stories and spreading awareness of Only A Pavement Away. Topgolf also provided meals to approximately 200 people by giving away a Sainsbury’s gift card with the flasks.

Topgolf, which employs over 400 staff in the UK, is working with charities to place OAPA candidates into its talent pool and helping applicants secure a face-to-face interview.

“It is fantastic to see a company as big as Topgolf take one of our initiatives and make it their own,” said Only a Pavement Away founder Greg Mangham. “The support from the team has been incredible and the efforts they went to talk to homeless people while handing out flasks made a real difference to the people they met on the day. I am delighted that we can work with Topgolf to help try and place people into fantastic roles to build their careers, and I am sure this will be the start to a successful relationship for years to come.”

Companies wishing to get involved, or support the charity through financial donations, are asked to register at https://onlyapavementaway.co.uk/get-involved/.