Topgolf announces Canadian expansion

Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf® and Cineplex (TSX: CGX), a leading entertainment and media company, have announced an exclusive partnership that will bring Topgolf’s sports entertainment experience to Canada. The joint venture will see the opening of multiple Topgolf venues in markets across the country during the next several years.

“Throughout the years, Canada has been the top-requested country among our fans asking us to expand outside the United States,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “We’re thrilled to continue our growth in North America and introduce Topgolf as a destination for entertainment and socializing where Canadians can play golf even when there’s snow on the ground.”

“We continue to identify new opportunities to grow and diversify our business and are very pleased to introduce this incredible entertainment and sports concept to Canadians,” said Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob. “As one of the country’s leading entertainment companies, this relationship with Topgolf is a natural extension of our business and leverages our existing expertise, experience and infrastructure in the Canadian market.”

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf locations are typically three-level, 65,000-square-foot venues that feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

Cineplex will manage the venues’ day to day operations, working closely with Topgolf to ensure the best guest experience in Canada. Predominately known as Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. In addition to welcoming more than 75 million guests annually through its circuit of 164 theatres across Canada, it also owns and operates The Rec Room, Canada’s social destination for eats and entertainment, and an online eSports platform. Cineplex is also one of America’s largest providers of amusement games and arcade solutions.

“Cineplex has decades of experience running high-volume entertainment businesses, which makes them the perfect partner for Topgolf,” said Topgolf International COO Zach Shor. “Their company culture and expertise with real estate, location based entertainment and multi-unit operations will be major assets as we work together to introduce Topgolf in Canada.”

With 33 successful venues already operating in the United States and United Kingdom, Topgolf and Cineplex are planning potential locations in large urban centres across Canada. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Cineplex employs over 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.Cineplex.com

Topgolf www.topgolf.com

Tweet