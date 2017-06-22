Topgolf and ClubCorp Team up to Accelerate Innovation for Golf Industry

Topgolf®, the global leader in sports entertainment with the world’s largest digital golf audience, is teaming with ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – to grow interest and participation in golf among Topgolf’s 10.5 million players and ClubCorp’s 430,000 members.

The strategic alliance results in Topgolf providing new technology and benefits for ClubCorp members, and ClubCorp providing special offers and experiences at ClubCorp clubs.

“Topgolf is leading the next generation of the sport and constantly innovating to attract new fans to golf. Our alliance with ClubCorp signifies our commitment to not only help Topgolf guests transition to green grass, but also refresh how ClubCorp and Topgolf fans play both on and off the course,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson.

While specific program elements are being finalized, Topgolf and ClubCorp leaders see opportunity to enhance the golfing experience across physical and digital platforms.

For example, Toptracer Range, Topgolf’s newly released product for driving ranges, could bring a more interactive format to the private clubs’ driving ranges. Players can track their ball flight path as they hit, receiving real-time insights on speed, distance, angle and accuracy for a more interactive, gamified experience.

“Both Topgolf and ClubCorp have been leading the industry in encouraging fun golf entertainment,” said ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt. “That’s why a ClubCorp and Topgolf collaboration is so interesting. With our more than 430,000 members across North America and Topgolf’s tremendous reach among new golfers and even non-golfers, we have an opportunity to introduce and reinforce the great game among a massive audience.”

Topgolf Swing Suite, a social experience featuring Topgolf simulators, comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service, would give ClubCorp members year-round, climate-controlled practice space where they could perfect their swings in the off-season. Topgolf’s first Swing Suite, launched earlier this year, is located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston. Topgolf recently made an investment in Full Swing Golf, the company behind the simulator technology, to expand its Swing Suite business.

Topgolf plans to offer ClubCorp members special offers to visit its sports entertainment venues. Likewise, ClubCorp plans to provide added value to Topgolf Platinum Members with exclusive tournaments at ClubCorp properties, as well as special offers and programs at clubs across the country.

“We’re thinking differently by giving people new ways to enjoy the game – on the course, at Topgolf, even on their phones and through other interactive experiences,” Anderson said. “This is just the beginning of what Topgolf and ClubCorp can do together.”

