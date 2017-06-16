Top Global Players Support Berenberg Gary Player Invitational at Wentworth

A stellar field of Major winners, icons of the game and Tour professionals will participate in the 2017 Berenberg Gary Player Invitational at Wentworth Club in London on July 23 and 24, part of a global series that has so far raised more than $63 million for good causes.

Under the banner of a ‘Union of Golf and Giving,’ Black Knight International and title sponsor Berenberg will stage the Gary Player Invitational on the Edinburgh Course, a layout designed by the Black Knight, the day after The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

Competitors from the men’s game will include tournament host Gary Player, Fred Couples, Branden Grace, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Martin Kaymer, Tom Watson, Trevor Immelman, Thomas Björn, Charl Schwartzel, Jamie Donaldson, Matteo Manassero, Padraig Harrington, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle and Jonathan Thomson.

From the women’s game, Georgia Hall, Maria Parra Luque, Joanna Klatten, Emma Cabrera Bello, Carly Booth, Olivia Cowan, Maria Verchenova, Caroline Martens, Alex Peters, Annabel Dimmock and Caroline Masson also will participate.

This very special event forms part of the annual Gary Player Invitational series and sits alongside similar events staged in the UAE, Japan, USA, China and South Africa that assist The Player Foundation in raising important charitable funds worldwide.

18-time Major winner, Gary Player, commented: “Through our series of global events, The Player Foundation continues to raise much-needed funds for children’s causes and I look forward to welcoming many friends from the game, and VIP guests, to come together for such important, charitable giving.

“Supported by our title sponsor Berenberg, I’m proud to say that this year’s event at Wentworth will once again raise funds that will make a difference to, and positively affect the lives of, homeless young people via our chosen charity, Depaul.”

Dr. Hans-Walter Peters, Managing Partner of Berenberg, the second oldest bank in the world, added: “We are proud to be supporting an event that brings together icons of the game and raises significant charitable money that goes to such a good cause.

“The event also represents a coming together of Berenberg’s global golf ambassadors – Gary Player, Fred Couples, Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Tom Watson, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie – who collectively give so much back to the sport.

“We look forward to welcoming a field of world class players to Wentworth for an event full of fun, entertainment and support,” said Marc Player, CEO of Black Knight International.

